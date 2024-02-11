Hector Bidoglio wants JDT to stay competitive in ACLE

SEREMBAN: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) manager Hector Bidoglio wants his squad to continue to be competitive and maintain their winning streak, including when they face South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai FC in the Asian Champions League Elite (ACLE) on Tuesday.

He said, although the squad’s opponents will be seen as more dynamic and challenging, he hopes his squad will always keep focus and give a tough fight in the match.

“The champion league (ACLE) is different, it’s more dynamic, more intense, we need to put focus in all the games, we wanted to be competitive and now JDT is competitive. So, we need to continue our win, we need to focus on the next game.

“All the players are in a very good condition and available to play local league and international competition..now we need to rest the players, let them recover and put focus in the next game...we must be a protagonist team and I am happy with my squad,“ he said.

He said this after the match against Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi here last night which saw the Southern Tigers snapped an easy 4-0 win over NSFC.

Commenting on the match against Negeri Sembilan, he described the match as intense even though it was against the league bottom team while the players showed good performance and took advantage of every opportunity.

JDT now leads the Super League comfortably with 37 points after 13 matches while NSFC are at bottom of the league with six points.

Meanwhile, NSFC head coach, K. Nanthakumar said he was still satisfied with the achievements shown by his men in the match even though they lost at home.

“We know JDT is a strong team in the Malaysia League... we had several opportunities to score goals and if they managed to convert them maybe the match result would change. However, I am still satisfied with the performances displayed by each player.

“We try to win every match, after this we will meet a strong team like Selangor and we will try to win,“ he said.