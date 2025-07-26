Heritage players strengthen Harimau Malaya, says Arif Aiman

HARIMAU Malaya winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi dismissed any notion of rivalry between local-born and heritage players in the national squad, emphasizing unity as the team prepares for crucial friendlies in September.

“The presence of heritage players has been a big help to the team from time to time,“ he said. “Mentality is key, and every player shares the same goal under one flag.”

Arif Aiman, speaking after being named ambassador for a leading sports brand, confirmed the team’s full focus on the upcoming Tier 1 friendlies against Singapore and Palestine. Malaysia will face Singapore on Sept 4 and Palestine on Sept 8, matches that serve as warm-ups for the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers in October.

When asked about Malaysia’s withdrawal from the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup, the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) star declined to comment, stating, “To me, I just focus on what’s ahead. Preparation is important.” - Bernama