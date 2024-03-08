High-Calibre chaperones to accompany M’sian Paralympians in Paris

MELAKA: High-calibre chaperones will accompany Malaysian athletes to ensure that they do not face problems when competing in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, said Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) Secretary-General Datuk Subramaniam Raman Nair.

He emphasised the importance of this measure to prevent any undesirable incidents, particularly during travel and arrival at the competition venues.

“We definitely do not want to repeat any past incidents involving our athletes. Therefore, I will ensure that all preparations for these athletes run smoothly, including having competent chaperones. If athletes have problems , the chaperones need to manage them quickly and wisely.

“So we are arranging everything and will ensure the final preparations of the athletes are in the best condition. As the Chef de Mission (CDM), I will ensure everything runs smoothly with assistance from all parties, including the National Sports Council, National Sports Institute, and the chaperones accompanying the athletes,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2024 Melaka Open Sitting Volleyball Championship at the Perkeso Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre here today.

Sixteen male and female teams will compete in the two-day volleyball tournament for para athletes.

Commenting further on the Malaysian Paralympic contingent to Paris 2024, he said they would also ensure that athletes competing are not affected by any issues arising during the Games and have taken all necessary measures.

“We acknowledge that there have been some unpleasant issues faced by athletes competing in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games, such as insufficient food, safety issues, and transportation problems. We are aware of all these matters and have arranged all necessary steps to prevent them from affecting our Paralympic athletes,“ he said.

Wheelchair tennis completes the final list of 30 Malaysian athletes for the Paris Paralympics, with the country maintaining a target of four gold medals for this edition.

Among the sports that Malaysian athletes will compete in are track cycling, badminton, boccia, athletics, archery, swimming, powerlifting, and wheelchair tennis.

,The Paris Paralympics will take place from Augt 28 to Sept 8