Hojlund says Ronaldo goal celebration was ‘not to mock’ idol

DENMARK striker Rasmus Hojlund imitated Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark “Siuuu” celebration after scoring the winning goal against Portugal in a Nations League quarter-final clash on Thursday but said he was not trying to make fun of his “idol”.

The Manchester United forward's 78th minute strike earned Denmark a 1-0 first leg win over Ronaldo's Portugal, with the 40-year-old veteran striker completely frozen out at the other end on a frustrating night.

Hojlund, on as a substitute, slotted home the deciding goal before copying former Man United and Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo's celebration.

“I’m playing against the world’s best footballer, my idol, and to score and become the (match) winner, it couldn’t be better,“ Hojlund told Denmark’s TV2.

“It was not to mock him or anything, I’ve always said he has had great importance for me and my football career.

“Scoring against him and Portugal is huge, I went to see him in 2009, where he scored from a free kick, and I’ve been a fan ever since.”

Hojlund has previously stated that he “fell in love” with football and Manchester United because of Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The Denmark forward ended a long drought for his club by scoring in Manchester United's win over Leicester City last weekend, following it up with the winner against Portugal.