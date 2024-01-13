Hosts Qatar beat Lebanon 3-0 in Asian Cup opener

BERLIN: Akram Afif scored a brace as title holders and hosts Qatar kicked off the 2024 Asian Cup with a 3-0 victory over Lebanon on Friday.

Afif opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time in Lusail, and he wrapped up matters deep into stoppage time. Almoez Ali netted 2-0 in the 56th, the 10th goal in tournament history for the 2019 top scorer, reported dpa news.

The other opening Group A game is scheduled for Saturday between China and Tajikistan, along with Group B action including 2015 winners Australia v India.

The tournament was originally scheduled for 2023 in China but the country withdrew owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar stepped in on short notice to stage the event for a third time, the others being in 1988 and 2011.

The 24-team tournament runs until February 10.-Bernama