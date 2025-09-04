Hujan band releases Harimau Malaya anthem Demi Lencana Di Dada

THE Football Association of Malaysia has partnered with Warner Music Malaysia to launch the official Harimau Malaya anthem titled “Demi Lencana Di Dada” performed by local band Hujan.

This special composition will serve as the national football squad’s official anthem to strengthen sporting spirit and patriotism among Malaysians supporting their heroes.

Hujan vocalist Noh Salleh revealed the project began in February to ensure the music and lyrics genuinely resonate with Malaysian hearts.

“We feel very honoured and proud to be given the opportunity to perform the official Harimau Malaya song,“ he stated in a FAM release.

The song will debut during the friendly match between Malaysia and Singapore at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

It will also feature at the upcoming Malaysia versus Palestine match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor on September 8.

Noh acknowledged significant challenges in recording the anthem to properly capture the team’s spirit and soul.

“This song is not just a melody but a symbol of struggle, sacrifice and hope,“ he explained.

The band focused on ensuring every lyric and note could ignite passion among both players and fans watching in stadiums or at home.

Beyond fostering unity, the anthem aims to motivate players to achieve glory for the nation on the field.

Noh expressed hope for Malaysian football to progress both internationally and in uniting Malaysians across racial and social backgrounds.

“Football has the power to connect us all, and we believe with the Harimau Malaya spirit, Malaysia can continue to create proud moments in history,“ he added.

The song becomes available on all streaming platforms tomorrow with its lyric video premiering on Warner Music Malaysia’s YouTube channel. – Bernama