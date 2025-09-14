Idan Toklomati hat trick leads Charlotte FC to 3-0 win over Inter Miami

IDAN Toklomati scored his first career MLS hat trick to bring his season total to 11 goals in Charlotte FC’s 3-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

The win marked Charlotte’s ninth consecutive MLS victory, tying a league record set in 1998.

Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina preserved his tenth clean sheet with five crucial saves.

Kahlina denied a penalty from Lionel Messi in the 32nd minute while the match remained scoreless.

Wilfried Zaha provided an assist and earned a late penalty after Miami defender Tomas Aviles received a second booking in the 79th minute.

The result leaves Charlotte with 53 points, just four behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia.

Charlotte’s nine-game winning streak matches the Seattle Sounders’ record run from 1998.

Inter Miami was shut out for the second consecutive match in all competitions for the first time this season.

The loss leaves Miami in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.

Ten of Toklomati’s team-leading 11 goals have come since June 25th.

Toklomati opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a well-worked breakaway finish.

Ashley Westwood’s diagonal ball found Kerwin Vargas in space down the right flank.

Vargas delivered a low cross to the penalty spot where Toklomati met it for a first-time finish.

The 21-year-old doubled Charlotte’s lead just two minutes into the second half.

Zaha created the opportunity with a slaloming run from the right before laying off a clever pass.

Brandt Bronico then provided the low cross for Toklomati’s emphatic finish.

Kahlina made another crucial save in the 72nd minute to deny Tadeo Allende on a breakaway.

Aviles received his second caution in the 79th minute for cynically pulling back Toklomati.

Toklomati completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 84th minute for the 3-0 final. – Reuters