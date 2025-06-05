THE Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) recommends that more types of sports, particularly the fast-growing esports, be included in the development programmes under the First Schedule of the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576).

Sports Commissioner Suhardi Alias said the move would add value to the country’s sports ecosystem, thus paving the way for athletes to make a name for themselves in the domestic and international sports scene.

“There are many more sports that can be included in the existing list to pave the way for the younger generation to continue to be involved in healthy activities as well as to highlight their talent and performances through their respective sport.

“This act has undergone several amendments and the list has grown from 39 to 103 types of sports, which are currently undergoing the development process under the ministry’s supervision through the Sports Commissioner,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the handing over of the Jalur Gemilang to the national digital dodgeball team at Sportizza here today as the team gears up to leave for Shanghai, China on May 21 to compete in the three-day 2025 Hado World Cup from May 23.

Suhardi said that every type of sport recommended will first undergo several review processes and discussions to see if it is suitable to be classified as a sport, particularly those that use digital elements.

He also did not rule out proposals to include esports in the existing act and, instead, recommended that associations or clubs come forward to present the types of sports that they feel should have the support of KBS.

“This initiative aligns with the ministry’s efforts through the Sports Commissioner regarding the definition of sports that can be used for esports, which also includes elements of mental, physical and fitness,” he said.

The First Schedule of the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576) compiles types of sports for the purpose of guidance and reference on activities considered as sports listed under the amended sports development order.

The 2025 Hado World Cup will be participated by 18 countries, including the United States, Spain, Greece, South Korea and Australia, with Malaysia slated to face nine countries in the group stage.