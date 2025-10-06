India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in frosty Women’s World Cup clash

INDIA delivered an 88-run thrashing to arch-rivals Pakistan in a Women’s World Cup encounter overshadowed by a post-match handshake snub and umpiring drama.

The traditional post-match handshakes were entirely skipped as both teams headed straight to their dressing rooms after the game at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Tensions from the recent men’s Asia Cup in Dubai appeared to carry over into this women’s fixture.

Controversy struck even before play began when the match referee and announcer misheard Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s “tails” call as “heads”.

Pakistan’s innings was further marred by a bizarre run-out decision involving Muneeba Ali that sparked heated protests.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight with the crucial victory for her team and their supporters back home.

India posted a competitive total of 247 thanks to Harleen Deol’s steady 46 and Richa Ghosh’s explosive late cameo.

Pakistan seamer Diana Baig produced a spirited bowling performance, finishing with impressive figures of 4-47.

The Pakistani chase never gained momentum against India’s disciplined bowling attack.

Sidra Amin fought a lone battle with an elegant 81 but received little support from her teammates.

Pakistan captain Sana lamented her team’s poor Power Play bowling and the lack of partnerships during their chase.

This victory propelled India to the top of the tournament standings in the eight-nation competition.

Pakistan remain winless and sit in sixth position after this defeat. – AFP