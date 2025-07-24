Indian football crisis deepens as domestic league faces collapse

Indian football is in disarray as the national team struggles without a coach and the Indian Super League (ISL) faces an uncertain future due to unresolved commercial disputes. The sport, once dubbed a “sleeping giant” by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, is now grappling with systemic issues from grassroots to the professional level.

Sunil Chhetri, India’s legendary striker, expressed his concerns publicly, stating, “Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with.” His return from retirement at age 40 highlights the lack of emerging talent, with India’s men’s team now ranked 133rd, their lowest in nearly a decade.

The ISL, India’s premier football competition, is in jeopardy as the rights agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) remains unrenewed. The league’s paralysis affects over 5,000 players, coaches, and staff, with dwindling TV ratings and sponsor interest adding to the crisis.

Former national team captain Subrata Paul remains optimistic, calling this a moment to “pause, reflect and refocus.” He emphasized the need for investment in youth development and infrastructure, stating, “It’s an opportunity to strengthen our foundation.”

FIFA’s Arsène Wenger has supported India’s grassroots development, urging earlier player training. However, mismanagement persists, with journalist Jaydeep Basu criticizing the AIFF, saying, “There is a caucus working in the AIFF of two or three people who are running the show for their own benefit.”

Despite past Olympic appearances, India’s football decline continues, leaving fans questioning when the “sleeping giant” will awaken. - AFP