Commission confirms abuse in medical visa scandal

PETALING JAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has confirmed a case of power abuse in the Immigration Department linked to the “counter setting” scandal involving corrupt practices and visa irregularities for medical tourists.

In a statement, the EAIC said its special task force – established under Section 17 of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 (Act 700) and chaired by Commissioner Datuk Seri Dr Razali Ab Malik – had completed its investigation into the scandal.

“It was found that there had been abuse of power by Immigration officers who approved medical visas for foreign nationals from several countries, despite knowing the application documents were incomplete and failed to meet the requirements set out in the Malaysian Immigration Circular No. 10/2001,” the statement said.

The commission has decided to refer the investigation findings to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“This is in line with Paragraph 30(1)(c) of Act 700, with a recommendation that criminal charges be brought against the Immigration officers involved – under provisions of Act 574 of the Penal Code, Act 155 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and/or Act 150 of the Passport Act 1966.”

The “counter setting” operation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been under scrutiny since late last year, focusing on claims that foreign nationals were granted medical treatment visas without complying with standard procedures.

theSun had earlier reported concerns from healthcare industry experts about loopholes in the medical tourist visa process, alleging that some visa holders never sought treatment at the approved medical centres.

In October last year, investigators seized 156 social visit pass application files (under the Medical Treatment Pass category), linked to a syndicate involving officers from the Immigration Department’s Visa, Pass and Permit Division in Putrajaya.