MOHE urges polytechnics to expand digital learning in TVET sector

SHAH ALAM: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has urged polytechnics and community colleges (POLYCC) to accelerate the adoption of digital technology in teaching and learning to strengthen Malaysia’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

MOHE secretary-general Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim emphasised the need for higher learning institutions to move beyond traditional methods and integrate advanced tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

“For the first time this year, these technologies are being showcased in an exhibition format at the POLYCC eDOLA Digital Fair 2025, allowing visitors to experience the technology used in teaching and learning,” he said in a statement issued by the Polytechnic and Community College Education Department.

Anesee officiated the closing of the two-day fair at Setia City Mall, which featured digital innovations including AI, AR, VR, flight simulators, robotics, and e-sports.

The event also marked the launch of ILHAM@CeLT (Innovative Learning Hub for Advancing Method) by Politeknik METrO Kuala Lumpur, designed to develop future-focused digital teaching materials.

Additionally, the fair hosted Malaysia’s first POLYCC–AWS League of Large Language Model (LLM) Bootcamp, organised by Amazon Web Services (AWS), making POLYCC the first agency in the country to hold the programme.

The fair aligns with efforts to promote digital awareness and culture under the National Digitalisation Policy. - Bernama