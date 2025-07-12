Indian Super League on hold as contract renewal talks stall

INDIA'S top-flight soccer league, the Indian Super League, is on hold, the country's football federation (AIFF) announced on Saturday, citing stalled negotiations for a contract renewal with their commercial partners, Reliance-led Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

Talks to renew the 2010 agreement stalled after India's Supreme Court asked the AIFF not to renew their deal with FSDL until its order, the federation said.

A case to implement a new constitution for the AIFF is ongoing at the country's Supreme Court.

“The AIFF was advised by its legal counsel that during a hearing on April 26, 2025, the Honourable Supreme Court of India made an observation that the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement should not be done until its order,“ the AIFF said.

“Consequently, based on legal advice... renewal discussions have been in abeyance.”

Media reports said that the deal between the AIFF and FSDL is set to expire in December.

The 2024-25 season of the ISL kicked off in September, featuring 13 clubs.

“The AIFF and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football,“ the AIFF added.

- Reuters