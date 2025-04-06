NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei battled through a tough challenge to defeat India’s Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto in a thrilling first-round match at the Indonesia Open 2025 today at Jakarta’s Istora Senayan.

The second-seeded Malaysian duo fought hard to secure a 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 victory in 59 minutes, marking their first-ever clash against the Indian pair.

In a post-match audio clip shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Ee Wei admitted the pair struggled to find their rhythm but stayed confident in each other’s abilities.

Tang Jie praised Tanisha’s tenacity, describing her as a formidable opponent.

“Tanisha is tough, very aggressive and physically strong. Her aggressive play pushed us to stay consistent on the court,” he said.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will next face Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch, whom they previously defeated at the French Open 2023 and Japan Open 2024.

The Danish pair advanced after defeating another Indian duo, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, 21-15, 21-9 in another Round of 32 match.