Indonesia Open: Kian Meng-Pei Jing crash out in semis

JAKARTA: National mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing’s run in the Indonesia Open badminton championships ended in the semi-finals after going down 16-21, 18-21 to China’s Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin today.

The fifth-seeded China pair needed just 39 minutes to tame the Malaysians.

Kian Meng and Pei Jing admitted to finding it very difficult to play against the China pair, who dominated the proceedings from start to finish.

The Malaysian pair said they had given it their best but their opponents played better and were always in control of the game.

Kian Meng and Pei Jing, however, were satisfied with their performance in the Indonesia Open and hope to maintain their momentum to achieve a better result in next week’s Australia Open.