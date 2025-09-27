Indonesian gymnast dies after training accident in Russia

A 19-year-old Indonesian gymnast and Olympic hopeful has died in Russia nearly two weeks after suffering an accident during training.

Naufal Takdir Al Bari had been training in the western city of Penza since early September to prepare for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta next month.

He suffered a serious neck injury after falling awkwardly into a foam-filled pit while performing a bar exercise.

The gymnast spent 12 days in intensive care but died this week.

Indonesian gymnastics federation chairperson Ita Yuliati said the sport has lost one of its finest sons in a deep blow and sorrow.

The federation is currently communicating with his family and the Russian embassy in Indonesia to facilitate the repatriation of his remains.

Naufal had been in contention to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. – AFP