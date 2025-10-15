Israeli anthem booed before World Cup qualifier in Italy amid protests

ISRAEL’S national anthem was booed by a portion of the crowd at Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier with Italy after a pro-Palestinian demonstration ended with violent clashes between police and protestors.

A large section of the 10,000 crowd in Udine loudly booed the anthem before being drowned out by applause from the rest of those present at the Bluenergy Stadium.

The small number of Israel fans also applauded their team and sung their country’s anthem.

Before the match thousands of activists descended on Udine in northeastern Italy for a march calling for a sporting boycott of Israel and chanting slogans like “Free Palestine”.

Over 1,000 police officers and military personnel were on the street as helicopters and drones watched on but that did not stop violence erupting after sunset with teargas and a water cannon used on protestors.

Italy are second in Group I six points behind leaders Norway and three ahead of third-placed Israel with a game in hand on both. – AFP