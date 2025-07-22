Istaf to decide on service rule change for sepaktakraw this weekend

The International Sepaktakraw Federation (Istaf) is expected to make a crucial decision this weekend regarding a proposed rule change that would allow the tekong (server) to lift their non-kicking foot during service. The matter will be discussed during Istaf’s Council and Executive Committee meeting in Thailand, held alongside the 38th King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship.

Istaf secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader confirmed that the official notice was sent to all members on July 11. The proposed amendment aims to reduce confusion and disputes during matches, where services are often cancelled due to the non-kicking foot leaving the service circle.

“This proposal aims to end the confusion and tension that often arise during matches when a tekong’s service is cancelled simply because their non-kicking foot fails to stay grounded, lifts off, or slips out of the circle,” said Abdul Halim. He added that inaccurate tosses by teammates sometimes contribute to these faults, unfairly penalising the tekong.

Currently, Clause 11.1.4 of the Istaf Sepaktakraw Rules disqualifies a service if the non-kicking foot moves outside the circle. The new proposal would redefine the circle as a reference zone rather than a strict boundary, giving players more flexibility.

The meeting will also review the Video Review System, introduced during a referees’ workshop in Hatyai on July 21. Acting Istaf president Boonchai Lorphiphat emphasised the need for visual evidence in decisions involving service faults, net contact, and out-of-bounds calls. - Bernama