Japan race gave added value to my Paris preparation - Azizulhasni

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has described his participation in the recent Japan Track Cup II as having given added value to his preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

The Pocket Rocketman said he and his team are satisfied with his performance at the Japan meet, which was held at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka.

He also feels he can still take his performance level up another notch in the next 86 days before the world’s biggest multi-sport Games take off.

“(The) Main objective (of) going to the (Japan) meet was to get high-level competition to gauge my performance level.

“Overall, my coach and I are happy with my current performance level as well as the time I clocked in Japan,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Yesterday, Azizulhasni bagged a bronze in the men’s keirin final, with Japan’s Kaiya Ota and Kento Yamasaki taking gold and silver respectively.

On Saturday (May 11), Azizulhasni also had to settle for bronze in the men’s sprint final, with Ota again emerging triumphant while his teammate Yuta Obara took silver.