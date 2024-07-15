JAPAN’S Ayaka Furue blazed her way to her first Major title with a fiery finish at The Amundi Evian Championship, playing her last five holes in five-under-par including an eagle at the 18th hole.

The diminutive Furue, who stands only five feet tall, shot a closing 65 on Sunday at Evian Resort Golf Club for a 19-under-par 265 total. The 24-year-old claimed her second LPGA Tour victory by one shot over third round leader Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia, who closed with a 67.

It was a riveting final round indeed for the 30th anniversary edition of The Amundi Evian Championship, which fittingly took place on Bastille Day, France’s national day.

“I didn’t believe that I can get the major win. I’m so happy right now,” said Furue, who had four top-10 finishes in major championships before this victory.

Furue and American Lauren Coughlin started the final round one shot behind Kyriacou.

Coughlin got off to the best start, nailing four birdies on her front nine to take the lead on 17-under-par, one ahead of Kyriacou with Furue a shot further back.

Furue dropped a shot at the 12th hole to fall three shots adrift of Coughlin and two behind Kyriacou. However, the Japanese player birdied the par-three 14th hole to sit two off Coughlin’s pace.

Furue birdied the par-five 15th hole to get to 16-under-par, one back of the joint lead now held by Coughlin and Kyriacou. Coughlin stumbled with a bogey at the par-three 16th to drop to 16-under-par, while Kyriacou and Furue both made birdie to get to 18-under-par and 17- under-par respectively.

Another Coughlin bogey on the 17th hole ultimately spelled the end of her major championship chances. Kyriacou dropped a shot at the same hole, leaving her tied for the lead on 17-under-par with Furue and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who had signed in a

superb 63 to set the clubhouse target.

Kyriacou’s tee shot on the final hole veered left, forcing the Australian to lay up her second shot. Furue meanwhile found the fairway with her drive and went for the green in two, just clearing the water to set up a 15-foot eagle chance.

The Japanese player nailed the putt to claim her first LPGA Tour win since her maiden triumph at the 2022 Women’s Scottish Open “I became a Star Wars fan like a month ago, and I love the sentence, ‘May the force be with you.’ The sentence came up in my mind, and I just kept going on with that quote,” said Furue of her mindset coming down the closing stretch.

Furue became the fourth Japanese player to win a women’s major championship, joining Yuka Saso who captured this year’s US Women’s Open presented by Ally, Hinako Shibuno (2019 AIG Women’s Open) and Chako Higuchi (1977 LPGA Championship). Saso also won the 2021 US Women’s Open while representing the Philippines.

“I didn’t imagine this at all because I didn’t get any major titles in Japan, and I didn’t really think about doing this on the LPGA. I feel so honoured to be the winner of a major championship, but I feel like I put every effort to win every tournament,” noted Furue, who has won eight titles on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Kyriacou’s last hole birdie earned her solo second place on 18-under-par, one shot ahead of Tavatanakit. Coughlin settled for fourth place on 15-under-par.

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings NO. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States tied for 26th on five-under-par, while 2023 champion Celine Boutier of France finished in a share of 39th place on three-under-par.

Results (Top 5 and ties)

265 (-19) Ayaka Furue (JPN) 65-65-70-65

266 (-18) Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 66-66-67-67

267 (-17) Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 64-68-72-63

269 (-15) Lauren Coughlin (USA) 65-70-65-69

271 (-13) Haeran Ryu (KOR) 66-71-69-65