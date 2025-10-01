JDT and Machida coaches praise discipline after goalless ACLE draw

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim head coach Xisco Munoz praised his team’s disciplined display despite a 0-0 draw against Machida Zelvia in their AFC Champions League Elite match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Munoz described the match as an important day for his team and stressed the need to maintain momentum while improving attacking details for future victories.

He acknowledged Machida’s physical style and pressing tactics created a challenging encounter but commended JDT’s defensive discipline and unity under pressure.

Munoz stated that the match was not easy against three strikers and two pressing midfielders but praised his team’s excellent performance and attitude.

On the penalty awarded to Machida which was missed, Munoz emphasised the importance of maintaining composure and controlling emotions in such situations.

Munoz also addressed the absence of key players Hector Hevel, Joao Figueiredo and Jon Irazabal due to FIFA suspensions, saying the team adapted accordingly while staying focused.

Goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed, named Player of the Match, said the squad gave their best and would work to improve their game plan for upcoming fixtures.

Ahmad Syihan expressed gratitude for the performance while acknowledging the need to avoid overconfidence and continue improving to score goals in future games.

Meanwhile, Machida Zelvia head coach Go Kuroda expressed satisfaction with his team’s defensive performance in their first-ever international away match.

Kuroda said the main objective was to remain strong and play aggressively to stop JDT’s counter-attacks despite lacking precision in passing and finishing.

On the missed penalty, Kuroda acknowledged its significance but emphasised the necessity to focus on scoring during open play and addressing improvement areas. – Bernama