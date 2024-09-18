JDT, Selangor, T’ganu, KL allowed to have 12 foreign players - MFL

THE four Malaysia League (M-League) clubs competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) tournaments will be allowed to have a maximum of 12 foreign players for the 2024-2025 season.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) said this was decided after getting the nod from the league partners and the approval of the MFL Board of Directors, which is in line with the AFC’s decision to introduce the rule of unlimited foreign player registration in club competitions organised by the parent body.

“The latest amendment would see Super League clubs competing in the two top-tier club championships organised by AFC and AFF, namely Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Selangor FC, Terengganu FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC, being allowed to register a maximum of 12 foreign players compared to 10 previously.

“The increased foreign player quota will give opportunities to M-League clubs who have qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE), AFC Champions League 2 (ACL 2) and the ASEAN Club Championship to compete at the international level more competitively,” the MFL said in a statement today.

Following the amendment, the affected clubs will have 34 players - 22 local players and 12 foreign players.

“However, there is no change to clubs not involved in the AFC and AFF-level club tournaments and they will only be allowed to register nine foreign players as per existing rules,” said the MFL.