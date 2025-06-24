JDT signs Jon Irazabal to strengthen squad for new season

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have secured the services of heritage player Jon Irazabal to reinforce their squad for the upcoming season. The announcement was made via a video posted on the Johor

Southern Tigers’ official Facebook page.

”Our defence gets another wall, a familiar one nonetheless. Jon Irazabal has inked a deal with the Southern Tigers!” the club stated.

The 28-year-old defender, who holds Sabahan heritage through his mother, recently obtained Malaysian citizenship and made his debut for the national team in June. Irazabal will wear jersey number 17 for the 11-time Super League champions.

Before joining JDT, Irazabal played for Azerbaijan’s Sabah FC, where he made 98 appearances and contributed to the team’s Azerbaijan Cup victory in the 2024–25 season.

The Southern Tigers have also bolstered their squad with other key signings, including Spanish centre-back Antonio Glauder, Brazilian striker Jairo Da Silva, and defensive midfielder Ibrahim Manusi.