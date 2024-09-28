JDT work hard to overcome Kuching City 2-1 at home

KUALA LUMPUR: Super League defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) had to work hard to score a vital 2-1 victory against Kuching City FC in their Super League match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor tonight.

The Southern Tigers, who are going through a tight schedule of matches with the Asian Football Confederation Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) campaign, chose to not start with several key players, including Bergson Da Silva and changed up their tactical gameplan for the match.

Bergson did take to the field in the 15th minute as a substitute for midfielder Enzo Lombardo who was injured. The home team managed to find the back of the net in the 39th minute through Jorge Obregon but was ruled offside.

JDT did manage to score finally through a brilliant Bergson header off a cross by Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in the 48th minute, and they went on to double their lead in the 81st minute through a Juan Muniz Gallego’s goal.

JDT had a surprise when the visitors scored two minutes later thanks to substitute Luiz Fernando Barnaske Welter, but it was not enough to keep the home team from securing three points, placing them firmly on top of the lead with 31 points after 11 matches, with second-placed Selangor FC far behind with 22 points after 10 matches.

JDT will play China’s Shanghai Shenhua FC in the second ACL Elite Group A match in Sultan Ibrahim Stadium this Tuesday.

In Seremban, home team Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) failed to capitalise on home ground advantage when they lost to Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) 2-3 at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi.

The visitors took an early lead in the 14th minute from a shot outside the penalty box by Hakimi Abdullah and they then went 2-0 with a goal by Kim Likwan in the 36th minute.

NSFC squandered a clear chance to close the gap when Brazillian Ricardo Pires failed to score a penalty in the 60th minute, but the home team managed to rally and claw back into the game through another penalty, this time by Jacque Faye in the 83rd minute, and then the equaliser by Sebastian Avanzini five minutes later.

The home team were unable to celebrate as KDN FC managed to secure victory in the last minute of the game when Oday Ali Abdalrahim Kharoub sent the ball into the back of the net from outside the penalty box to end the match 3-2.