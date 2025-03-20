Jefri Ngadirin is new MSN DG

THE National Sports Council (MSN) has announced the appointment of Jefri Ngadirin as its new Director-General (DG), replacing Abdul Rashid Yaakub, whose contract will end on April 3.

Jefri’s appointment as the 10th MSN DG, effective April 4, 2025, was confirmed during the MSN Management Board meeting chaired by Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh in Bukit Jalil today.

The 52-year-old began his career at MSN as an officer in the Development Division in 1993 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the University of Miami, Florida, USA. He later resumed his service at MSN in 1999.

“Among the responsibilities he has held at MSN include Head of the Core Sports Unit, Talent Development Branch director, and Athletes Division director before being promoted to Deputy Director-General (Sports Development) on January 8, 2024,“ MSN said in a statement today.