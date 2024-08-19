Jing Hong breaks 20-year SUKMA record to win men’s walk gold

KHOR Jing Hong of the Federal Territories created a sensation by breaking a 20-year-old Malaysia Games (SUKMA) record while clinching the gold medal in the men’s 20,000-metre walk at Sarawak Stadium today.

Jing Hong, making his SUKMA debut, showed he was in a class of his own as he clocked one hour, 34 minutes and 38.20 seconds, erasing the games record of 1’34:56.10s set by Thiyagu Manoharan from Negeri Sembilan in 2004.

“I’m very relieved because yesterday I was very stressed since it was the first event on the first day. And I was aiming for gold and the games record, so all eyes were on me.

“But yesterday I spoke with the coach and that eased my nerves, allowing me to perform calmly,“ he said when met here.

The silver medal went to Penang’s Sriven Tan, who clocked 1’38:25.43s, while Selangor’s C. Teban Raj took bronze in 1’48:07.56s.

The five-day athletics competition, offering 47 gold medals, started today.