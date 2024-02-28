Jing Xuen to spearhead Malaysia’s challenge at Queen Sirikit Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: SEA Games 2023 champion Ng Jing Xuen (pix) will lead Malaysia’s three-member team at the Queen Sirikit Cup (QSC) 2024 tournament in Christchurch, New Zealand from March 20 to 23.

Malaysian Ladies Golf Association (MALGA) vice-president Dr Noor Aziah Mohd Ariffin said the other two Malaysian representatives are Sohniya Chandra Mohan and Pang Hee Jie.

She said they were selected in a trial here recently which involved three other golfers.

They were judged on their putting, chipping and driving range skills during the trial conducted by special coach Chris Marrs.

“These three were selected although there were other golfers ranked higher than them,” she told Bernama today.

Noor Aziah said the team’s preparations are proceeding smoothly, with Jing Xuen and Sohniya training at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) in Bukit Kiara and Hee Jie in Johor.

The team will leave for Christchurch on March 17.

“The preparations are progressing well but we hope more corporate bodies will come forward and sponsor us (for the tournament). So far, we have secured a clothing sponsor, Carro,” she added.

MALGA is targeting a top-five finish to improve on Malaysia’s performance at the tournament in Manila last year where Jing Xuen and Foong Zi Yu shared the 22nd spot and Wang Xin Yao was 27th in individual standings and the squad finished 11th out of 12 countries in the team event.

The QSC tournament is an annual team event involving amateur women golfers from between 12 and 14 countries in the Asia-Pacific. -Bernama