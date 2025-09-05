John Stones withdraws from England squad for World Cup qualifiers

MANCHESTER CITY defender John Stones has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

National team manager Thomas Tuchel announced the news on Friday, confirming the 31-year-old would miss both matches.

Stones was originally selected for Saturday’s match against Andorra in Birmingham and Tuesday’s game in Serbia.

The defender has not added to his tally of 83 international caps since October last year.

His first camp under German boss Tuchel has now been cut short due to muscular issues.

“Unfortunately, John Stones just left,“ Tuchel told a pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He came with minor issues, muscular issues, to camp and didn’t progress as we thought and hoped he would.”

“So, he left camp this morning because we will not take the risk.”

Tuchel confirmed that every other squad member remains available for selection.

The manager also confirmed that England captain Harry Kane will lead the side in the Andorra qualifier. – AFP