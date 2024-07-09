Jojo kayoes Mexican in one 168 in Denver

KUALA LUMPUR: Muay Thai teen sensation Jojo once again dropped a bombshell when he knocked out Mexican Josue Cruz in the first round at the ONE (Championship series) 168 in Denver, Colorado today.

According to the website https://www.onefc.com, the energetic 17-year-old Sarawakian whose name outside the bloody boxing cage is Muhammad Johan Ghazali Zulfikar, kicked off from the bell with a flurry of punches and only needed one round to floor his opponent with a knockout (KO) in the muay thai flyweight 64 kg category at Ball Arena, USA.

The ferocious victory of the 17-year-old kick-boxer in his first ‘One Fight Night’ in the United States saw Jojo in a triumphant return to make up for the lesson of defeat to the Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Trat at the ONE 167 (championship series) last June.

Jojo, of Malaysian-American parentage, took home a cash prize of RM216,500.

For the record, the KO victory over Cruz was Jojo’s fifth in a ONE Championship match.