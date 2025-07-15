Panasonic Malaysia launch next-gen air conditioning series

MODERN lifestyles today demand more from Malaysians – from managing higher living costs to safeguarding health and navigating environmental issues such as haze. In response, Panasonic Malaysia is stepping up to deliver meaningful innovations that truly serve the local lifestyle. Today, the company unveiled its latest breakthrough – the new X-Premium Inverter Series, a next-generation two-in-one smart air conditioning solution that seamlessly combines powerful cooling with advanced air purification, delivering round-the-clock indoor air protection for healthier, more comfortable living.

The new X-Premium Inverter series reflect Panasonic’s corporate vision to “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow” by supporting holistic well-being for people, society and the planet, said the company. “With a heritage of over 100 years of trusted quality and reliability, Panasonic continues to build on its legacy of innovation. Inspired by Japan and proudly Made in Malaysia for over 50 years, Panasonic’s homegrown experience enables the company to understand and respond to the needs of Malaysian consumers better than anyone else in the market.”

It added that the new X-Premium Inverter Series is more than just a cooling appliance. Panasonic Air-Conditioning Malaysia (PACMY) chief operating officer Dai Nishi said it underscores Panasonic’s belief that clean air is essential – not just for comfort, but for overall well-being. As Malaysians spend more time indoors, air quality plays a vital role in protecting health, creating a more comfortable, stress-free living space.

“We understand the pressures Malaysians face today, from the rising cost of living to ongoing health concerns and the need for peace of mind in an increasingly fast-paced world. These everyday realities inspired us to create the tagline ‘BeyondTheCool’ – a reflection of Panasonic’s commitment to meeting real needs, not just with cooling, but with a complete solution. The new X-Premium Inverter Series delivers energy efficiency alongside sustainable, health-focused technologies — thoughtfully designed to create better spaces to live, work and breathe, every day.

“Panasonic is committed to providing better indoor air quality, shaped by a deep understanding of local lifestyles and guided by the spirit of Japanese Quality: Omotenashi (thoughtful care), Mottainai (respect for resources) and Monozukuri (craftsmanship and quality). This is how we bring Japanese excellence to life, through innovations that are reliable, relevant and rooted in the wellbeing of our customers.”

Smart innovation for cleaner, healthier indoor living

Designed to support better living in Malaysian homes, the new X-Premium Inverter series feature Panasonic’s Clean Air Technologies with the latest advancements in purification, comfort and smart sensing. At the heart of this new series is the nanoe X Generator Mark 3, which produces 48 trillion hydroxyl radicals per second, enabling it to inhibit pollen and deodorise odours four times faster than to the previous generation.

Nishi said: “Backed by over 100 tests, our nanoe X technology has been proven effective in tackling odours, bacteria and viruses, mould, allergens and pollen, with added benefits of skin and hair moisturisation. These results are certified by reputable in-house and independent experts. This is especially beneficial for households with young children, seniors or individuals with respiratory sensitivities. These capabilities make the X-Premium Inverter series an essential smart appliance during Malaysia’s haze season, ensuring cleaner, safer air all year round.”

Complementing the air purification process is the Inside Cleaning On Demand feature, which actively cleans the interior of the unit by removing residual moisture. The system also incorporates an Anti-Dust Cross Flow Fan to prevent internal dust accumulation, while nanoe X continues to suppress pollutants. Together, these features inhibit up to 99% of bacteria, viruses, and mould, enhancing both cleanliness and durability of the unit.

To help Malaysians gain insight into their air quality at home, the unit features a Clean Air Indicator, a three-colour real-time display that monitors air quality levels and responds accordingly. Equipped with a Dust Sensor that detects particles as small as PM2.5 and an Odour Sensor that identifies common smells like cooking, garbage, tobacco, body and pet odours, the system allows users to intuitively understand and manage the air around them.

In addition to clean air, energy savings remain a key priority for Malaysians. The X-Premium Inverter Series is built for energy efficiency, featuring a high Cooling Seasonal Performance Factor (CSPF) with a five-star energy rating, helping Malaysians with electricity cost savings by consuming up to 58% less energy compared to non-inverter models.

Nishi added: “This product is truly unique as it reflects our deep understanding of Malaysian homes and lifestyles. For over 50 years, we’ve been producing air conditioners right here in Malaysia, supported by a local R&D centre that helps us respond quickly to the needs of Malaysian families. Our commitment doesn’t stop at purchase. We have 12 Panasonic air-conditioning service centres and 95 authorised Home Service teams across Malaysia that are always ready to provide reliable, ongoing support, whenever and wherever it’s needed.”

“Hidup Mesti Chill” campaign for everyday calm

To support the product launch, Panasonic Malaysia is also introducing the “Hidup Mesti Chill” campaign, “a meaningful initiative that reminds Malaysians to stay calm and take care of their mental well-being amidst life’s everyday stresses. Through clean, cool, and healthy indoor environments, Panasonic aims to create moments of peace and comfort that matter.”

As part of this, Panasonic Malaysia is running a special consumer campaign called “Hidup Mesti Chill dengan nanoe X”, where four lucky winners will stand a chance to win a grand prize of one year’s subsidised electricity worth RM10,000, along with Panasonic home appliances and Toucn ‘n Go eWallet credit. The campaign runs until Oct 31, 2025.

The new X-Premium Inverter Air Conditioner series is now available at Panasonic’s authorised dealers and Panasonic Malaysia online store with a retail price starting at RM 2,801. All Panasonic Inverter Air Conditioners come with a three-year warranty on general parts, as well as a five-year warranty on the compressor unit.

For more information, visit the Hidup Mesti Chill campaign website here.