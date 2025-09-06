Jojo strikes back with TKO victory over Moroccan fighter at ONE

KUALA LUMPUR: National Muay Thai star Muhamad Johan Ghazali Zulfikar delivered a stunning technical knockout victory over Moroccan opponent Zakaria El Jamari in their flyweight bout at ONE Fight Night 35.

The 18-year-old fighter, popularly known as Jojo, showcased exceptional composure and dominance throughout the match held at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Jojo secured his impressive win within just two minutes and ten seconds, flooring his experienced opponent with precise strikes.

This victory marks a significant redemption for the young athlete after his narrow defeat at ONE Fight Night 32 last June.

His previous triumph dates back to September 7 last year when he achieved a first-round knockout against Josue Cruz. – Bernama