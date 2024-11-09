Jordan beat Palestine for maiden win in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR: Asian Cup 2023 finalist, Jordan recorded their maiden victory in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after defeating Palestine 3-1 in a Group B action at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here, tonight.

Striker Yazan Al-Naimat emerged as the hero of the Jordanians after scoring a brace, one each in the first and second half while the lone Palestinian goal was scored by striker Wessam Abouli as the game approached the break.

Selangor FC midfielder Noor Al Deen Al Rawabdeh midway through the second half completed Jordan’s victory led by Jamal Sellami.

Palestine, ranked 96th in the world, suffered their first defeat after a brilliant start to the qualifiers when they stole a point after a goalless draw against South Korea 0-0 in Seoul last week .

Earlier, in tonight’s match, Al-Naimat’s solo move paid off with a right-footed shot into the right of the net in the fifth minute for Jordan’s first goal.

Palestine equalized four minutes before the first half after Camilio Saldana’s cross from the left side was headed in by Abouli.

Continuing the second half, Jordan did not wait long to restore the lead after Al -Naimat ended the opportunity with a right-footed shot after receiving Mahmoud Al-Mardi’s pass in the 50th minute.

After a series of unsuccessful attacks, Jordan finally scored the third goal when Al-Mardi’s beautiful pass into the penalty box was finished off well by Al Rawabdeh in the 72nd minute to confirm the first victory of the team that drew 1-1 with Kuwait in Amman, last week.

For the record, Palestine chose Malaysia as a neutral ground for qualification campaign since the country is at war due since coming under attack from the Israeli regime.