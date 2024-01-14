Jordan wary of Harimau Malaya’s threat

DOHA: Jordan are not underestimating Malaysia’s ability, despite being ranked higher in the world at 87th, as the two teams prepare to meet in the first match of Group E of the 2023 Asian Cup at Al Janoub Stadium here, tomorrow (Jan 16, 1.30 am Malaysian time).

Its head coach Hussein Ammouta said opening matches are crucial for all teams, and tomorrow’s encounter against the Harimau Malaya, coached by South Korean Kim Pan Gon, is expected to be tough.

However, the 54-year-old Moroccan said his team’s focus is on maintaining a solid defence to secure the three points.

“We are fully aware that the match won’t be easy, so maintaining total concentration is key. We intend to be aggressive, utilising all our power on the field.

“We don’t underestimate any opponent, we approach the match with seriousness and focus, without assuming superiority. Our primary objective is to secure three points and kick off the tournament with a positive start,” he told a pre-match press conference here today.

He said that Malaysia has evolved with exceptional players, and as such, he expects a challenging match.

Meanwhile, Jordan defender Ehsan Hadad said the team is well-prepared to face Malaysia after a productive training camp and two friendly matches before coming to the tournament, with the squad eagerly awaiting to put a smile on the faces of their fans.

“The expectations from our passionate Jordanian supporters are high and rightfully so. We value their support and strive to meet their expectations. The training camp is filled with positivity and high morale. The lessons learned from the last two friendlies have been instrumental in addressing our mistakes.

“While history holds importance, our focus now is on the present. Teams are continually improving, including the Malaysian team....despite two past victories against Malaysia, we anticipate a tough game tomorrow, and we are fully prepared for the challenge,” said the 29-year-old Al-Faisaly player.

Malaysia, ranked 130th in the world, have failed to record a win against Jordan in their last five matches, losing three and drawing two, with the last meeting in 2021 favouring ‘The Chivalrous Ones’ as they scored a 4-0 victory in a friendly.

Get the latest news and information on the 2023 Asian Cup at asiancup.bernama.com - Bernama