Jude Bellingham out for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

REAL Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery for a recurring shoulder injury.

The club confirmed the procedure but did not specify a recovery timeline, though Spanish media reports suggest he could miss up to 12 weeks.

Bellingham has been managing discomfort since dislocating his shoulder in a La Liga match in November 2023.

Despite playing with a protective brace, the 22-year-old opted for surgery after delaying the procedure to participate in the Club World Cup.

The England international will now begin rehabilitation, ruling him out of key fixtures. He is expected to miss the La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid in late September, as well as Real Madrid’s opening two Champions League group-stage matches.

His return is anticipated in time for the season’s first El Clasico against Barcelona in late October.

Bellingham expressed frustration with the injury during the Club World Cup, stating, “I’ve got to the point where... I’m fed up with the brace, and having to tug on it and having (other) players tug on it, and it rearranging all the time.”

Additionally, he will be unavailable for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia on September 6 and 9. - AFP