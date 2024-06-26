Judo exponent Nur Farah Izzati bags Malaysia’s first gold

NATIONAL judo exponent Nur Farah Izzati Wallah clinched Malaysia’s first gold medal at the 2024 ASEAN University Games (AUG) after defeating the host challenger, Olympian Maryam March Maharani in the final today.

In the women’s under 52 kilogrammes (kg) category held at the Airlangga Convention Centre here, Maryam March was disqualified for violating match rules by wearing ‘airpods’ during the bout.

Nur Farah Izzati described her victory as the culmination of her hard work and expressed her intention to use the RM3,000 incentive announced by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir last week to repair her car.

“My car broke down before I came here, that too while I was on my way to training in preparation for the AUG. I plan to use the incentive to fix my car.

“My journey before this... had many challenges. This year, I’m in my final semester before entering industry training. It’s not necessarily true that students cannot succeed in sports,“ said the Perak-born athlete to reporters after the bout.

Earlier, in the first round, Nur Farah Izzati easily defeated Singapore exponent Shu Wen Yeo to advance to the final.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian exponent, Muhammad Fareez Mohameid, had to settle for silver after losing to host athlete Tommy Darmawan in the final of the men’s under 60kg event.

Muhammad Fareez had earlier defeated Bryan Tze Haeng of Singapore in the morning’s first round.