KUALA LUMPUR: National junior hockey team head coach I Vikneswaran has already formulated a plan for the semifinal match against India in the 2024 Junior Asia Cup tomorrow.

According to Vikneswaran, he and the coaching staff will make the most of the one-day rest period to build a strong team in preparation for securing a spot in the final.

“There’s a lot to be done, and recovery for the players is crucial as we prepare for the next two matches.

“For the match against India, we already have our own strategy, and we will try our best in the semifinal against them,” he said in an audio message shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (KHM) today.

Yesterday, the Young Tigers finished second in Group B of the 2024 Junior Asia Cup after losing 1-4 to Pakistan at the Oman Hockey Stadium in Muscat.

However, the result did not affect Malaysia’s chances of advancing to the semifinals, as the top two teams from each group progress to the next stage.

Commenting on yesterday’s match, Vikneswaran expressed pride in his players’ performance despite failing to secure a victory in their final group match.

He said the second-place finish has qualified the team for next year’s Junior World Cup, which will be held in India in December.

“We started well against Pakistan, and we managed to control the game and created several chances, but we couldn’t convert them. Nevertheless, I am proud of the style and quality of play displayed by the team,” he said.

For the record, Malaysia’s best achievement in the Junior Asia Cup was winning the title in 2012 in Melaka.