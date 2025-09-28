Juventus held by Atalanta in 1-1 draw, miss chance to top Serie A

JUVENTUS missed the opportunity to move to the summit of Serie A on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta.

The result leaves Juventus one point behind the reigning champions Napoli.

Juan Cabal scrambled in his first Serie A goal with 12 minutes left to play, preserving Juventus’s unbeaten start to the season.

Cabal had only just come on as a substitute for the injured Gleison Bremer.

Atalanta had appeared set for a victory at the Allianz Stadium after a strong performance.

Kamaldeen Sulemana had fired in his second goal in as many games during first-half stoppage time to give the visitors the lead.

The equaliser came after Odilon Kossounou failed to deal with a cross from Joao Mario, allowing Cabal to score.

Atalanta played the final 10 minutes with 10 men following Marten de Roon’s red card.

Weston McKennie missed a glorious chance to win the game for Juventus in the final seconds.

McKennie shot directly at Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi from close range.

The draw means Atalanta move up to fifth place, level on nine points with Roma, Cremonese, and AC Milan.

Promoted side Cremonese also remain unbeaten after a 1-1 draw with Lombardy rivals Como.

Federico Baschirotto earned a point for Cremonese after Nico Paz had given Como the lead.

Inter Milan were scheduled to play Cagliari in Sardinia in the evening’s final match. – AFP