KBS applies for additional allocation of RM3.9 million for hockey 5s

SEPANG: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has applied for an additional allocation of RM3.9 million for the hockey five-a-side (5s) training and development programmes for the next five years.

Minister Hannah Yeoh said the allocation would also be used for the preparations for the national squad to compete in the Hockey5s World Cup in 2028.

“KBS, together with the National Sports Council (NSC), has sent the application to the MOF (Ministry of Finance) and is awaiting approval. This is for both the men’s and women’s hockey 5s teams, and they will be provided with everything they need to face the next World Cup tournament.

“The Cabinet is also very happy with their achievements, and the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has also congratulated the team. I am confident that the government will provide support.”

Hannah said this to reporters after welcoming the national men’s hockey 5s team who merged as runners-up in the Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this morning.

Malaysia emerged as the runner-up in the inaugural edition of the Hockey 5s World Cup on Wednesday night (early Thursday morning in Malaysia) after losing 2-5 to the European giants, the Netherlands, in the final held at the Oman Hockey Stadium.

Under the guidance of coach Wallace Tan, the team began their Group D campaign with a 3-3 draw against the host, Oman, before securing two victories against the United States (3-2) and Fiji (8-3) to confirm their spot in the quarter-finals.

The national squad, who were runners-up in Group D, then defeated Group C champions Trinidad and Tobago 5-4 in the quarter-finals before confirming their progress to the finals when they beat Poland 4-3 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the men’s 5s hockey squad would receive the incentive of RM80,000 under the National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam) for their excellent performance.

In fact, the minister said KBS would also reimburse the money spent by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) for the World Cup campaign. - Bernama