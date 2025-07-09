KBS monitoring Lee Zii Jia’s mental health, offers support

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is keeping a close watch on the situation involving national badminton player Lee Zii Jia following concerns about his mental health.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim stated that the ministry stands ready to provide support if needed.

Adam Adli emphasised the importance of respecting Lee’s privacy while acknowledging the need for assistance if he is facing emotional challenges.

“If Zii Jia is in a situation where he needs help or support, we are more than ready to assist. We have made it clear from the start that we’re prepared to help,“ he said.

The issue arose after Lee posted an image of a painting on Instagram that some followers interpreted as reflecting depressive emotions.

The ministry’s response highlights its commitment to athlete welfare beyond just physical performance.

Adam Adli spoke after attending the pre-launch of National Sports Day 2025 and the KBS Masters Games 2025. The ministry’s proactive stance underscores the growing recognition of mental health in sports. -Bernama