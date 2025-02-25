KBS mulls tech, innovation to lure corporate sports sponsors

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is considering the use of technology and innovation in sports as part of new strategies to attract corporate sponsorships for local and international tournaments.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said this includes exploring opportunities in mobile applications or virtual media, which would enhance viewership accessibility at any time.

He said another approach is to offer more flexible and attractive sponsorship packages with clear returns on investment, covering branding opportunities across various platforms such as social media, television, live broadcasts and promotional materials.

“Strengthening brand development through international recognition, such as hosting Le Tour de Langkawi, has the potential to attract global audiences.

“This strategy is being offered to local corporate companies looking to expand their brand presence overseas through sponsorships or corporate social responsibility initiatives, which will establish and enhance their international branding influence,“ he said.

He was replying to a question from Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) on new strategies to attract corporate sponsorships for local and international tournaments during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Adam Adli also welcomed corporate companies to collaborate in strengthening the development of national sports.