KBS, Sports Commissioner hold talks on governance of sports bodies

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh visited the Sports Commissioner's Office (PJS) today to discuss several aspects of the governance of sports organisations regulated by the JPS as the administrator of the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576).

Sports Commissioner Suhardi Alias said Hannah's visit also touched on the direction of the PJS as the catalyst in the transformation of sports body governance with integrity, quality and professionalism.

Several improvements and recommendations were presented to KBS to strengthen the governance structure of sports associations as well as to empower strategic ties with all stakeholders to make the management of sports bodies more professional, he said.

“One of the recommendations is that sports management should veer towards industry-oriented in tandem with the changing times and development of dynamic sports. Those managing sports and sports figures must be more creative in branding their sports towards commercialisation and added value.

“Sports associations must also make a paradigm shift towards attracting more sponsors to participate in their respective sports development agenda,” Suhardi told Bernama when contacted today.

Another recommendation was for sports associations to be more inclusive in attracting the community to join and be involved in the successful organisation and development of their sports.

This includes programmes to attract the younger group to be involved in sports events.

“ However, the aspect of good governance among the sports fraternity needs to be given priority so that there is an assurance that every sen obtained from ticket collection, sponsorship and community contribution will be re-distributed in a transparent manner towards sports development,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PJS in Sabah and Sarawak, he added, also explained the latest developments in the sports ecosystem in both states, especially regarding the organisation of sports events that are popular among sports enthusiasts these days. -Bernama