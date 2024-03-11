KBS to explore sports development partnership with Nantong, China

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will consider establishing a sports development partnership with the city of Nantong, China, which has produced many world champions.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the matter was raised during a meeting with Nantong Municipal People’s Government Deputy Mayor Yu Lizhong, with discussions focused on the possibility of setting up athlete training camps and bringing in coaches from the city.

“Training camps are what we need for our sports, so Nantong is one of the destinations that we will be looking at.

“We are also looking at the coaches. Currently, we have coaches from China for diving, swimming, and even for Wushu, so it will be good if we can bring in coaches in areas where they are needed.

“We may not know the concept, but if we can refer to sources and expertise from here, we are happy to consider,” she said during the meeting.

She also expressed hope that the collaboration with Nantong, known as a sports city, would be extended to empowering women in sports.

Hannah is in Nantong for the inaugural ASEAN-China Wushu Championship.

A total of 1,500 participants from 10 ASEAN countries are competing in the championship, which runs from today until next Wednesday, with Malaysia represented by 13 athletes.

The championship aims to strengthen sports diplomacy among participating ASEAN countries and provides an opportunity for Wushu athletes to showcase their skills and gain experience.