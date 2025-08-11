12-year-old girl missing in Setiu, public urged to help

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A 12-year-old girl with health problems has been reported missing after failing to return home in Perumahan Kos Rendah Sungai Tong.

Setiu police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris confirmed Adriana Batrisya Mohd Ridzuan left her house on Saturday afternoon.

The girl suffers from stomach issues and has not been seen since her departure.

Her family searched for her before her father lodged a missing person report at Sungai Tong Police Station yesterday.

Investigations show Adriana dropped out of school in Year Four due to her health condition.

She had been staying at home with her mother, father, and eight-year-old brother.

Authorities noted she had no close friends but may have befriended a young man through TikTok.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Setiu police headquarters at 09-6098222 or the nearest station. - Bernama