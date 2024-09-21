KDA FC players display professionalism - Nafuzi

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC head coach, Mohd Nafuzi Zain, said he was proud of the high professionalism shown by his players when they played brilliantly against Sri Pahang FC at Darul Aman Stadium, here, last night.

He said, even though the team is facing internal problems at the moment, the seriousness and commitment shown by the players throughout the match proves that they love the team, the supporters and the state of Kedah.

“One valuable point and thanks to the players who helped me perform tonight, the commitment and determination of the players was so extraordinary even though they were not able to play like before because the players were not very fit.

“Only two training sessions were held before the training stop (players boycott training) and four days before this game (match) we trained in the rain and the players’ condition was at a low level,“ he said at a press conference after the match that saw KDA FC and Sri Pahang FC only shared one point when they drew 2-2 at Darul Aman Stadium, last night.

In the meantime, Mohd Nafuzi appealed to Hijau Kuning fans to continue giving solid support and appreciate the sacrifices shown by the team which is currently facing internal issues that have not been resolved yet.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nafuzi said, KDA FC will not register new players in this transfer window session and will strengthen the team with existing players to face the rest of the league competition.

“Honestly, we can’t register new players because our problem hasn’t been solved and the players we have now are enough to make changes... we can’t get new players, it’s already closed,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang Fandi Ahmad head coach said he is aware of the problems faced by Kedah, he felt his men were capable of winning the match, but Kedah put up a strong resistance and managed to fight for a tie last night.

“For me the result is fair for both teams, they (Kedah) have a chance and we also have a chance to score, each has a chance and our 2-2 result feels fair to us,“ he said.