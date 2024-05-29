KDN FC renews sponsorship with Japanese firm

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) has renewed its sponsorship agreement with Japanese company ROHM Electronics Sdn Bhd for the Malaysia League 2024/2025.

KDN FC president Rozi Muhamad said the RM200,000 sponsorship for one season is a continuation of the support from ROHM Electronics for the past few years.

“Last season our partnership with ROHM Electronics emphasised grassroots programmes, leading to the participation of our under-16 squad in an international friendly tournament with three football academies in Kasaoka, Japan.

“I hope the achievement and effectiveness of this partnership between KDN FC and the company will be sustained for the long term,“ he said in a statement today.