KDN FC starts settling salary arrears ahead of new season

KELANTAN Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) has settled about 10 to 20 per cent of the salary arrears of last season’s Super League players.

KDN FC chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Irwan Rizal Mohd Ali Napiah said this was the result of meetings between the club management and the players involved in the wage dispute.

He said the players agreed on a payment arrangement to fully settle the outstanding salaries.

“The arrears involve salaries for February, March and April 2025. We began meeting with the players yesterday to resolve this matter,“ he told reporters after attending a programme with KDN FC Supporters’ Club here last night.

He said negotiations would continue from time to time until all arrears are cleared before the start of the 2025/2026 Malaysian League season.

Commenting on the team’s preparations, Irwan Rizal said KDN FC has allocated RM6 million for team management this season, including for players, coaches, officials and other management aspects.