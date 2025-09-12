Kern Pharma aims to defend team title at 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi

SPANISH UCI ProTeam Equipo Kern Pharma intends to prove their competitive worth as late replacements in the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi from September 28 to October 5.

The team received their invitation just six weeks before the race begins, according to LTdL25 chief operating officer Emir Abdul Jalal.

Kern Pharma topped the list of four teams showing keen interest in competing at LTdL25 and immediately accepted the invitation upon receiving it.

This demonstrates the team’s recognition of and interest in the LTdL, especially after winning last year’s team title and securing a podium finish through Unai Iribar.

Emir stated that Kern Pharma should be among the fancied teams at LTdL25 given their consistent performance record and podium achievements in both 2023 and 2024 editions.

The team will field three riders with previous experience competing in Malaysia as they seek to defend their overall team title.

Unai Iribar is expected to lead the challenge for the Petronas-sponsored individual classification Green Jersey.

Twenty-two-year-old Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez returns after racing last year alongside climber Ivan Cobo Cayon, who competed in the 2023 edition.

Kern Pharma will also rely on two sprinters this time: 25-year-old Marc Brustenga Masague and 28-year-old Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz.

Twenty-one-year-old Nil Gimeno Ferrer is set to serve as the team’s pacemaker during the eight-stage race.

Brustenga, formerly of WorldTeam Lidl-Trek, is expected to spearhead Kern Pharma’s challenge on flat terrain after several near-podium finishes this year.

The 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi will cover 1,224.2 kilometres across all 12 states in Peninsular Malaysia.

The race begins on Langkawi Island on September 28 and concludes at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 5.

LTdL is a 2.ProSeries event, representing the second-highest tier of men’s elite road cycling tours just below the UCI World Tour.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports organises the event through the National Sports Council with support from the Malaysian National Cycling Federation.

Stage locations include Langkawi Island, Padang Besar to Kepala Batas, Gerik to Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman.

Additional stages run from Temerloh to Fraser’s Hill, Shah Alam to Port Dickson, Melaka to Medini, and Tangkak to Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama