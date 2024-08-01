KFA’s CEO released on MACC bail

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Football Association (KFA) today announced that the association’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zulkifli Che Haron who was remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday, was released on MACC bail.

KFA’s Media and Public Relations committee chairman Ibrahim Ismail in a statement said Zulkifli was released at about 10 am after giving his statement with three other individuals.

“KFA were informed that on Thursday, Zulkifli was called up to give his statement to assist the MACC’s investigation before being notified that he was detained and remanded on Friday morning.

“The KFA hope members of the public, especially football fans do not speculate and stop all baseless accusations because investigations are still in the early stages. The association denies all accusations of corruption and anyone accused is not guilty until proven,” he said in a statement today.

Ibrahim said the appointment of a CEO was to ensure a smooth administration process and to make sure the secretariat under the Honorary Secretary was functioning according to the KFA’s status and the association would also like to clarify that KFA does not have any connection with any state projects.

He added that as per the status of KFA, all decisions related to the association must be decided by the Executive Council (KFA Exco) and the CEO only carries out his duties to ensure a smooth administration and management of the association.

“Throughout the inception of the association, our main source of funding is through contributions and sponsorship from companies and corporate bodies and all funds received will be recorded in the annual financial report of the association and tabled for audit and scrutiny.

“For the record, KFA’s CEO was appointed in August 2020 and has worked hard to resolve salary arrears and settled debts from statutory bodies since a change in the leadership and management of the association,“ he said.

He added that the appointment was successful in the transition of the football association (FA) to Football Club (FC) as well as succeeded in owning an own office in 2023.

Last Friday, media reports said the MACC had obtained a remand order to detain four individuals, including the CEO, to assist investigations into a case of receiving bribes amounting to RM6 million in 2020.

According to a source, the alleged bribes were believed to have been given in exchange for assistance in securing tenders for constructing a racing circuit, as well as for managing, operating, and maintaining five water retention ponds in the state of Kedah.–Bernama