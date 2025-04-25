KUALA LUMPUR: National swimmer Tan Khai Xin has qualified for the South East Asian (SEA) Games and the World Aquatic Championship 2025 after winning the 400 metre (m) men’s individual medley at the 67th Malaysian Open Swimming Championship today.

The 21-year-old won the gold with a time of 4 minutes 26.44 seconds, slower than his own national record of 4:23.24s, but faster that the SEA Games qualifying mark of 4:36.04s and the World Aquatic Championship qualifying mark of 4:26.49s.

Shun Wang from Hong Kong won the silver with a time of 4:29.56s awhile Selangor swimmer Liew Zeng Wye took the bronze with a time of 4:46.15s.

“Overall, I’m satisfied with my achievement as my main aim here is to qualify for the SEA Games and the World Championship, and I’m thankful to have done so.

“Even if I had failed, it’s not the end as there are several other championships. But it’s always better to qualify early and now I can focus on my training,” he said after the race.

Fellow national swimming Khiew Hoe Yean became the first Malaysian swimmer to qualify for the Thai SEA Games after winning the 200m men’s freestyle with a time of 1:48.46s, ahead of the qualifying time of 1:49.31s.

Surasit Thongdeang from Thailand (1:50.82s) won the silver, while Federal Territories’ Dhuha Zulfikry won the bronze (1:50.90s).