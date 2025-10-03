Kian Meng faces All England farewell with mixed emotions

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional mixed doubles player Tan Kian Meng admits to having mixed emotions ahead of his final appearance in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour – the prestigious All England, which begins tomorrow.

Kian Meng said that while he feels sad about hanging up his racket after the tournament, he is also excited to embark on his new career as an online entrepreneur.

As such, he hopes to deliver his best performance and give his partner, Lai Pei Jing, a fitting farewell gift after nearly nine years of partnership.

“Of course, I want to give Pei Jing the best farewell gift. So that might motivate us to perform better in our final competition,” he said recently.

Commenting on his first-round match in the All England, Kian Meng believes that he and his partner have the advantage over their opponents, Taiwan’s Chen Cheng Kuan-Hsu Yin Hu.

However, he would not underestimate their opponents and would go all out to avoid an early exit in the Super 1,000 tournament.